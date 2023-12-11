FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLT. Robert W. Baird cut FLEETCOR Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.38.

FLT opened at $256.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

