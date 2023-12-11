Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

ENV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.57.

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,363,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

