Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

