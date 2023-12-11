Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Clorox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.53.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

