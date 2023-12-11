Piper Sandler Increases Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $47.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.14.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $57.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

