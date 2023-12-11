Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $650.00 to $800.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DECK. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $655.00.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $695.38 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $361.62 and a fifty-two week high of $699.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $585.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $201,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.