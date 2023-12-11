Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $16.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXM

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $2,056,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,926,795.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 802,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,396. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.