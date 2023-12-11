IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

IGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.20. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.73% and a negative net margin of 12,873.96%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 370.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 119.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

