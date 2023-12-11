Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUMO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.70. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,889.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

