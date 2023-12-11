MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.86. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediciNova during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

