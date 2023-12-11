NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair cut NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

In other news, Director Gerald Held sold 5,634 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $442,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald Held sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $442,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,505 shares of company stock worth $3,400,474. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

