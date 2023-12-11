CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a PE ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 42,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $192,392.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,023,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,006.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVV. UBS Group AG grew its position in CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

