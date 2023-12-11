Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a P/E ratio of 349.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth about $530,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Further Reading

