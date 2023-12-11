Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Chewy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

NYSE CHWY opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 133,340.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after buying an additional 1,758,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,662,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Chewy by 141.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 695,907 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

