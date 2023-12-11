CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.21.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CEVA by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

