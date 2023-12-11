Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.22.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $268.01 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $286.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.97.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

