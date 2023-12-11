Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $164.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $189.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.69. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $153.55 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $21.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $3,341,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $806,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 17,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

