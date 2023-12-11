Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Bionomics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
