Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,841. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

