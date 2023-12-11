BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,275,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,390 shares of company stock worth $4,521,221 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.