Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

