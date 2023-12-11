R1 RCM’s (RCM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.23.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on R1 RCM
R1 RCM Price Performance
Institutional Trading of R1 RCM
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in R1 RCM by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than R1 RCM
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.