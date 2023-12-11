R1 RCM’s (RCM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.23.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 0.77. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in R1 RCM by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

