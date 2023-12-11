Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

SPWH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,499.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,211.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,579 shares in the company, valued at $470,921.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,421 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 284,532 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 290,356 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 151,689 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

