Needham & Company LLC Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $26.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

