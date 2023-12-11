EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.63.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EchoStar by 126.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

