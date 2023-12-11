National Bankshares Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$8.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.68.

BTE opened at C$4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.19. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.59.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.9730337 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

