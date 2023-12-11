Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.66.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BVS. Craig Hallum upgraded Bioventus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioventus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Bioventus stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $396.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.38. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Equities analysts predict that Bioventus will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bioventus by 255.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

