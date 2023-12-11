Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 241.4% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.