ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of ARR stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $935.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 24.72%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

