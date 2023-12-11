Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Avista stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Avista has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 146.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 21.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

