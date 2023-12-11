American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,394,000 after purchasing an additional 117,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,473,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

