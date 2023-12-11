StockNews.com Lowers LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

