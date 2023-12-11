NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXPI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.8 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $215.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,822 shares of company stock worth $3,587,833. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

