Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

