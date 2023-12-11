Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.