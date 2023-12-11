OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OCX has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

OncoCyte Trading Down 23.2 %

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 109.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

