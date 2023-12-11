SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SP

SP Plus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.21.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $6,973,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after buying an additional 110,376 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.