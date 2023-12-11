Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 122.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,616,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

