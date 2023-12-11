United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNFI. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 11,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 11,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 59.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

