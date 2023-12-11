Morgan Stanley Boosts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $21.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BASE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.89.

Couchbase Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,398.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,398.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Efrusy sold 750,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $13,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,981.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,434,532 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,567 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

