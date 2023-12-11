United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $35.90 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,230,000 after purchasing an additional 792,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after acquiring an additional 311,836 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,280,000. KGH Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 7.5% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,795,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 8.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,435,000 after acquiring an additional 304,694 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

