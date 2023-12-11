Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of VRTV opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.94. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $170.02.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
