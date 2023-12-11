Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.94. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $170.02.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Veritiv by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Veritiv by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Veritiv by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Veritiv by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

