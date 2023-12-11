Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.14.

NYSE VEEV opened at $172.71 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,030 shares of company stock worth $9,738,855. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

