Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRDSY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prada in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Prada from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.
