Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Seaboard Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,618.00 on Friday. Seaboard has a 1-year low of $3,402.38 and a 1-year high of $4,080.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,816.59. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Seaboard by 15,133,323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,540,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2,402.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

