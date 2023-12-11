StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,944,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,605,056. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chase, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $387,370,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,138 shares of company stock worth $48,603,745 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

