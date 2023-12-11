Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 109,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,521,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.