Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AWX stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.79. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

