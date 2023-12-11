StockNews.com Lowers First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

FCCO opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $145.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.50. First Community has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $22.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. Analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 4,253.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

