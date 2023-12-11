Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.